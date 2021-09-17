Shoemaker

Shoemaker High School is seen in Killeen in May of 2016.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

A student wanted in Wednesday’s Shoemaker High School stabbing was arrested Friday, Killeen ISD officials said in a statement.

“The Killeen ISD Police Department arrested the suspect in Wednesday’s stabbing at Shoemaker High School,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a statement. “The 16 year-old juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and is being transported to Bell County Juvenile Detention.”

Knife attack: Shoemaker High stabbing victim’s mother speaks out

The alleged assault took place in the parking lot of Shoemaker High School after school let out Wednesday afternoon. One student was injured in the altercation and required stitches.

