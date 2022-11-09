A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time after shooting a firearm toward another resident of his apartment complex during an incident earlier this year.
In the 27th Judicial District Court last week, Nafese Emanuel Watson, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell. Judge John Gauntt presides over the 27th Judicial District Court.
Watson pleaded guilty on Sept. 13, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked on March 24, a few days after the shooting incident.
Around 10 a.m. on March 22, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive in reference to a shots-fired call. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with damage from gunshots, according to the arrest affidavit. No injuries were reported.
The victim told police he had just arrived at the apartment complex when Watson started shooting at him. Police found multiple .40-caliber shell casings in the parking lot where the shooting occurred, police said.
Officers also spoke with witnesses who helped identify Watson.
“Through the investigation, it was revealed that the victim and the suspect, Watson, were involved in a previous incident,” according to KPD, previously.
During an interview, Watson told police he believed the victim had tried to set him up to be robbed or killed the previous weekend, according to the affidavit.
He stated that when he saw the victim drive into the complex, he retrieved his firearm and began shooting.
Police searched Watson’s apartment and located a .40-caliber firearm.
GUN THREAT
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same courtroom last week, Morris Smith Jr., 41, of Killeen was sentenced to a term of deferred probation for using a firearm to threaten several people in 2020.
Smith pleaded guilty on May 26, in the 27th Judicial District Court to two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. He was sentenced last week to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
He was released from jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to Bell County court records.
On Dec. 23, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the city. There, officers met with four people “who stated that they were gathered at this residence when...Smith arrived with a firearm,” according to the arrest affidavit. “They each reported that the suspect was angry and yelling at them and pointed a firearm in each of their faces before exiting the residence. Once (Smith was) outside the residence, they reported hearing a shot fired. Officers located a shell casing outside the residence.”
Police located Smith at his residence, where he admitted going to the other home with a firearm because he was angry that his wife was at the home while another man was present.
“He described the incident as a ‘scare tactic,’” according to the affidavit. “(Smith) denied pointing the firearm at anyone or firing it.”
SPITTING ON POLICE OFFICER
In another case in the 264th Judicial District Court last week, Judge Paul LePak sentenced a Harker Heights woman to a term of deferred adjudication probation after police said the woman spit on an officer during an incident last year.
Maria Gonzalez Cejay, 26, was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant. She also will have to write a letter of apology, according to court records.
She pleaded guilty on July 28.
On May 25, 2021, Heights police arrested Cejay for driving while intoxicated.
“Heights police sought a search warrant to obtain (her) blood,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Cejay was transported to a hospital so that the blood could be obtained. Afterward, officers were preparing to transport Cejay to jail.”
Police said that Cejay spit on the officer who was putting her into a patrol vehicle.
