Nafese Emanuel Watson

A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time after shooting a firearm toward another resident of his apartment complex during an incident earlier this year.

In the 27th Judicial District Court last week, Nafese Emanuel Watson, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell. Judge John Gauntt presides over the 27th Judicial District Court.

