Just over seven months have gone by since an ex-Copperas Cove Police Department officer was indicted for allegedly shooting at a woman during a road rage incident. The case has not been set for trial but it is making its way through the legal process in the 52nd Judicial District Court in Gatesville.
Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 46, of Cove was indicted on June 24, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested following an alleged incident on May 23, 2021, that left a Cove woman injured. He was still on the force at that time, however, Stoneburner was off duty when the shooting occurred. Less than a week later, after five years of service, Stoneburner resigned from the Copperas Cove police force.
He turned himself in at the Coryell County Jail on May 27, 2021, police said in a previous news release. Stoneburner was released from jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to Coryell County court records.
According to the 52nd Judicial District court coordinator’s office, a jury trial has not been set in the case but a not-guilty plea has been entered.
What has happened so far in court?
Travis Williamson, a defense attorney with the Law Office of Travis Williamson & Associates, in Austin, told the Herald in an email on Thursday that the case has been moving through the discovery phase.
Three pretrial hearings so far have been set for Stoneburner — on Sept. 3, 2021, Oct. 20, 2021, and Dec. 1, 2021.
“Nothing substantive has occurred at any of the prior hearings,” Williamson said. “No motions hearings have been conducted or are scheduled yet as the investigation was still in progress, and the materials generated from the investigation needed to be provided to us in the discovery process. Judge Trent Farrell, during each of the prior hearings, reviewed the status of the District Attorney’s investigation and them getting the mass of materials to defense counsel. The judge continues to keep track of the progress of the case.”
The next pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 9.
“I anticipate that we will be providing the court with an update on discovery, and the time needed to finish up that aspect of the case,” Williamsons said. “These kinds of cases usually generate a lot of potential evidence, over several months, and this one is no different. Based on my experience, this phase of the case is proceeding as you would expect, possibly even a little quicker, even under the difficulties the courts and counsel have been operating under since well before this incident took place.”
Williamson said that attorneys are limited in what they can disclose prior to trial.
“There are always aspects of a use of force case that have not been reported while it is still pending, such as this one,” Williamson said. “That’s the nature of our criminal justice system. All of the relevant facts, arguments and defenses will be presented to the judge or jury who consider it carefully and make their determination against the backdrop of the bedrock fundamental principles of the presumption of innocence, due process, and requiring the state to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Williamson said that his client has been cooperative during the investigation.
“This case, as with nearly all police shooting-self-defense cases, involves Mr. Stoneburner being into a situation of having to make split-second decisions under tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances,” Williamson said. “Again, it is very typical in these types of cases that the focus will be on what is reasonable under those uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances.”
The allegation
According to the indictment, Stoneburner “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to Lacresha Murray by shooting her with a firearm, and the defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault.”
Murray told the Herald previously that she had been traveling in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue after going to a convenience store, when she began to feel ill.
She said she did a U-turn to go to AdventHealth-Central Texas hospital in Killeen. As she was making the turn, Stoneburner allegedly sped around her and began driving slowly. Murray said she went around and passed him, and he began to tailgate her.
After trying to create some distance between her and Stoneburner, Murray said that she stopped her car and got out to talk to him.
Murray said she explained to Stoneburner that she was going to the hospital. As she turned back to her vehicle, Stoneburner allegedly drew his weapon and fired at her several times. Murray said she was struck six times in her upper left arm.
Cove police have said that Stoneburner was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident.
The district attorney did not answer the Herald’s questions on the case.
“The Coryell County District Attorney’s Office will not comment on an ongoing prosecution,” said District Attorney Dusty Boyd, by email on Monday.
