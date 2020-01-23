Harker Heights police responded to a shooting at Bush’s Chicken, 250 Commercial Drive, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
One victim was found with obvious gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he is still being treated for his injuries, police said.
The Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division is requesting assistance from the public in locating two people in connection with the shooting. Call police 254-953-5400 with any information.
