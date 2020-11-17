Shooting threat, spit land two suspects in jail

One assault incident involving both an vehicle and a gun, and another involving a police officer getting spit on, have two men facing criminal charges.
Trinity D’Paul Moses, 20, of Killeen, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Saturday at approximately 11:20 a.m. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in reference to a violent domestic disturbance. There the officers met with both a victim of the incident and the 9-1-1 caller who reported it, both of whom reported that Moses was in the victim’s vehicle with them when Moses slammed the moving vehicle into park and grabbed the keys to turn the vehicle off.
Moses then struck the victim and pointed a handgun at her, and said “I will shoot you,” according to the affidavit. This occurred at the McDonald’s on Rancier Avenue, and then the victim drove to a residence in the 2100 block of Robert E. Lee Drive, where she got out of the vehicle and took the keys with her. Moses then threatened to shoot up the residence, at which time the victim threw her keys into the yard, when Moses retrieved them and took off in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Officers then located the vehicle in the 500 block of 56th Street and began surveillance on it, observing Moses approach the vehicle and open the driver’s side door, at which time they apprehended him. After consent from the victim, a search was conducted on the vehicle and a purple and black 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine was found in the glove compartment.
Moses’ bond has been set at $100,000. According to the Bell County Detention center web site, he is facing additional charges of criminal trespass and failing to identify and giving false/fictitious information, for which additional bond has been set at a combined total of $5,000.
In a seperate incident, Quentarius Johntae Mealing, 27, is charged with one count of harassment of a public servant, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Sunday KPD officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Parmer Ave. in reference to a disturbance. The suspect, identified as Mealing and dressed only in shorts, was talking to himself while dancing in the street and aggressively yelling and gesturing to the police. Mealing then approached the officers’ vehicle, at which time the officers took out their tasers, keeping distance from Mealing while waiting for backup to arrive.
Mealing then spat on one officer’s arm and was then taken into custody when additional officers arrived.
Mealing’s bond has been set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.