A shots-fired call at a grocery store in Killeen just over two years ago led to a 5-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted this week.
Darren Lee Gibson Jr., 33, of Converse, Tex., already had pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Monday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Gibson Jr. was found guilty and sentenced to 5 years in prison, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
Gibson Jr. has been held in the Bell County Jail since he was booked on March 1, 2020. On Thursday, he was being held with no bond listed on the felony charge and $11,000, in bonds on remaining Class A misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury of a family or household member and resisting arrest, search, or transport, jail records show.
The case dates back to Feb. 28, 2020, when Killeen police were dispatched to a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant in the 1300 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Around the same time, officers also were called to a shots-fired call at the parking lot of a grocery store located across the street, in the 1100 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
At the fast-food restaurant, police met with a witness, who was a current employee, who said that Gibson Jr., a former employee, “had caused a disturbance in the restaurant earlier that evening and after he was told to leave multiple times, he got in his vehicle (and) drove around the store. Before driving off, (Gibson Jr.) pointed a firearm at (the current employee), causing her to fear for her life.”
Police said that Gibson Jr. then went to the grocery store, where he was noticed by off-duty KPD officers as a person matching the description given moments earlier of Gibson Jr.
“The off-duty officers stopped Gibson Jr. walking back to his vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “(He) refused to provide identification and resisted arrest aggressively.”
In his vehicle, police found an AK-47 pistol.
“The handgun was loaded, the magazine was not at full capacity, and a spent casing that had been found behind the (grocery store) matched the live rounds in the magazine,” according to the affidavit.
