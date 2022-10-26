Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The Killeen Police Department has not release police reports in recent days, and issued a statement Tuesday regarding the issue. KPD said a technical “bug that is affecting the ability to export records,” according to the statement. “We were advised that at this time there is no date set for the fix, but hopefully it will be by the end of this week,” according to the public affairs office at KPD.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for theft of property with previous convictions was reported at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
An accident was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Ryan Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Town Square.
Manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance was reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Georgetown Road and Highway Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
An arrest for theft of property was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A runaway was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
An assault of a family member was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 40 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Deadly conduct, shots fired was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Cathedral Court.
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Theft of property was reported at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, failure to appear was reported at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Porter Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.