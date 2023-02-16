Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault on a family member, aggravated assault was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 600 block of Constellation Drive.
No drivers license was reported at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Farm to Market Road 440.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Basset Drive and Saddle Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Littleleaf Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Bramblewood Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Florence Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue D.
A robbery was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist was reported at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assist arrest for warrants for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An agency assist for runaway return was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Continuous violence against family members was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
An arrest on warrant for terroristic threat was reported at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Lubbock Drive.
A theft, fraud, destroy/removal/concealment of writing was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, display of fictitious motor vehicle registration, open container was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Continuous violence against the family was reported at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plates were reported at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal mischief, unlawful restraint, assault, family violence was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Agency assist was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
An accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Farm to Market Road 2657 and West Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assist was reported at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 bloc of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An accident was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check, assault was reported at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wigeon Way.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Travis Lane.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for failure to insure, failure to appear was reported at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
An arrest for speeding, failure to maintain insurance was reported at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An accident involving serious bodily injury was reported at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Prospector Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
