Killeen police confirmed Tuesday that there was another call for officers to respond to a “shots fired” call in the 3300 block of Zephyr Drive, the same block where a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday morning.
According to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers responded to the call shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, and found that one person had been shot. The person, a 30-year-old man inside a residence, was taken to a local hospital and released.
The gunfire on Tuesday came less 24 hours after the fatal shooting in the same part of central Killeen on Monday — a shooting that claimed the life of the teenager near a convenience store around 10 a.m.
Late Tuesday, police released the name of the teenager who died: Eugene Sonny Brownlow. On Monday, police said Brownlow was 15, but corrected his age on Tuesday.
A GoFundMe page was created by Rachel Dees Tuesday morning to assist with expenses.
“I lost my son Sonny Brownlow who is 16 years old to gun violence yesterday,” Dees said on the GoFundMe page. “He didn’t deserve this.”
KPD said the Monday and Tuesday shootings were not believed to be related.
On social media, several comments included a concern for why a school-aged youth wasn’t in school at the time of the incident on Monday.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the boy was not a KISD student.
“The victim of yesterday’s shooting is not connected to Killeen ISD,” Maya said.
Monday, just after 10 a.m., Killeen police were called to the 3600 block of Zephyr Road for a “shots fired” call. According to Miramontez, officers were on the way there when they were told that a shooting victim was at an address in the 1600 block of Becker Drive, which was less than a mile from the Star Mart Convenience Store, where the shooting took place.
According to police, they recovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot of the store.
Meanwhile on Becker Street, officers found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police later confirmed that the victims and the shooting on Zephyr were connected.
According to witnesses at the scene on Becker Street they saw someone administering CPR and “doing chest compressions.”
“One was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, a second to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, and a third to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center,” the release said. “Two victims are currently listed in stable condition. The third victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Office of Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 12:40 p.m.”
This death marks Killeen’s fourth criminal homicide of the year; however, there was also a shooting death on Sunday, which KPD has not declared if it was a criminal homicide.
Witnesses on Becker Drive said they saw a bullet-ridden white 4-door car pulling up to a home on Becker Drive just after 10 a.m. Shortly afterward, sirens could be heard as police and EMS personnel began to arrive, according to neighbors who did not want to be identified due to fear of retaliation, they said. Police did not confirm what the neighbors said.
Residents in the area of the Becker Drive scene said they have noticed increased police and criminal activity lately.
According to our records, Killeen police report having been to that neighborhood 14 times in the past three years. The calls range from shots fired, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault to a variety of burglary and drug related incidents.
No arrests have been made in Monday’s shooting and according to Miramontez, the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may also be given by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, the tipster could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
