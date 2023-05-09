Shooting3.JPG

A shooting at this convenience store on Zephyr Road cost a 15-year-old victim his life.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Killeen police confirmed Tuesday that there was another call for officers to respond to a “shots fired” call in the 3300 block of Zephyr Drive, the same block where a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday morning.

According to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers responded to the call shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, and found that one person had been shot. The person, a 30-year-old man inside a residence, was taken to a local hospital and released.

