Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting in north Killeen, police confirmed on Wednesday.
Social media once again was lit up for a time late Saturday when pictures of Killeen Police Department vehicles with flashing blue and red lights were posted showing multiple units at a residence in the 500 block of Wolf Street. Sunday’s police reports showed that there were two incidents reported.
“On July 3, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m, officers were dispatched to the area of Wolf Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a shots fired disturbance. Upon the officers arrival, they observed several people outside a residence in the 500 block of Wolf Street and located multiple shell casings. Through the investigation, one male was arrested for discharging a firearm in certain municipalities and a second was arrested for a warrant out of Belton Police Department. No injuries or property were reported,” according to KPD’s Ofelia Miramontez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.