Family members of a Fort Hood soldier accused of causing injuries that led to the death of his infant daughter in Killeen say that he is innocent.
“He’s not the monster that people are saying he is,” said Jazmine Braswell, sister of Eddie Octavius Braswell. “He adored his baby.”
Braswell, 23, was indicted last month on two counts of intentional injury to a child after police said he caused injuries on May 11 that led to the death of his daughter, 7-month-old Nalani Jessica Hendrich, on May 16.
He was indicted on a second count of injury to a child after police said he caused bruising on the child’s face in March.
Braswell’s bond was listed at $1 million on the first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional, serious bodily injury. He was booked into jail on July 3, was still in jail as of Friday. Braswell was set to be arraigned on Thursday. His attorney filed a waiver of arraignment, which means the court automatically enters a not-guilty plea. A pretrial hearing in the case is set for Oct. 15, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Friday.
‘This is not Eddie’
Braswell’s sisters live in Georgia, where the family is from, and so they did not get to meet Nalani Hendrich; however, both women said their brother frequently sent photos and videos.
“Eddie did everything he could for us to get to know her,” said Crystal White. “With Facetime calls she got to know us a little bit — she got to hear our voices and we got to hear her babble.”
A trip to the Peach State was in the works.
“She was going to come down here (to Georgia) for the summer so she could spend some time with us because we knew we were missing parts of her life,” Jazmine Braswell said. “We didn’t get to touch her and hold her but we knew her and we loved her, and my brother did, too.”
White said that life has not been the same for the close-knit family since the tragedy and the arrest that followed.
“He’s been getting death threats in jail,” White said. “We’re also afraid that he won’t be able to get a fair trial, so we feel that we have to speak up for him.”
White said that Braswell told her that he was holding Nalani Hendrich in his lap, feeding her a bottle, when the child tensed up as if having an epileptic seizure.
“She got really tight and fell out of his lap,” she said. “He said he could see that she was passing away and performed CPR several times and called 911.”
Both sisters said that injuring a child is not in Braswell’s character.
“Eddie is married and has four children,” White said. “He’s never been in trouble a day in his life. He’s never even been in a fight at school. This is not Eddie — he wouldn’t do anything like that.”
Spc. Braswell is an active-duty soldier assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, according to Fort Hood officials.
Accusations
On May 11, Killeen police responded to Braswell’s residence after he called 911 and said his infant was unresponsive.
The child was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, where she died on May 16 after being on life support.
When Nalani Hendrich arrived at the hospital, a doctor diagnosed her with traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, scalp tissue swelling, respiratory failure and abusive head trauma, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that during a subsequent medical examination, a doctor observed that the baby’s skull was broken into three separate parts.
At a bond hearing in July, the KPD detective who investigated the case told the court that Braswell gave five different explanations for the child’s fatal head trauma.
Hendrich family members have also placed blame on the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, colloquially known as CPS, but Family and Protective Services denies giving Braswell custody of the child.
“DFPS had no role in the child’s custody or living arrangements,” said John Lennan, Family and Protective Services public information officer. “DFPS never had legal custody of the baby and, therefore, could not have made any decisions about her living arrangements.”
Lennan previously provided the Herald with a copy of a child fatality report that states: “On the date of the fatality, the child was not in DFPS conservatorship and was living with the child’s parent, a managing conservator, a legal guardian or other person entitled to the child’s possession.”
Bell County court records from Feb. 24 indicate that on that date a judge appointed the child’s mother, Sade Hendrich, and father, Braswell, “joint managing conservators.”
The situation changed in March, when bruising was discovered on the child’s face.
White said that Braswell did not cause the bruising on the child’s face and that CPS ruled him out as the perpetrator.
“CPS ruled Eddie out because his hand was too big” to match the handprint bruise on the child’s face, White said.
Like other members of both sides of the child’s family, White indicated that the incident prompted CPS to give primary custody to Braswell, with Sade Hendrich allowed supervised visitation on weekends.
Braswell then began the process of having Nalani Hendrich’s name changed to Emily Braswell.
White did not remember her brother saying that they had to go to court regarding the change of living arrangements, and the Herald has not located any judge’s order giving custody of the child to Braswell.
Nalani Hendrich is missed.
“My niece was a beautiful baby,” White said. “We’re grieving because we lost her, but now we feel like we’re losing our brother.”
They turn to prayer because it is all that they can do until the case is resolved.
“He’s only 23 but he was and still is a role model to my children; they look up to their uncle,” White said. “They ask about him every day, and when we pray at night, we pray for Eddie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.