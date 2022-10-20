Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Golden Eagle Court.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault on a family member was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Stagecoach Road.
An assault was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Sylvia Drive.
An assault on a family member was reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Second Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
Animal at large was reported at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
A welfare check was reported at noon Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An attempted suicide was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A runaway was reported at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest assist with affidavit of surety to surrender principal, assault with bodily injury to a family member, driving under the influence was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Hartland Avenue.
Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Hawk Trail.
A welfare check was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An emergency order of detention was reported at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Valley Road.
An assault of a family member was reported at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Amy Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Coyote Circle.
An arrest for fraud, destroying/removal/concealment of writing was reported at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for outstanding warrants for stalking and violation of bond/protective order was reported at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Briggs Street.
An assault was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Spring Street.
An assault was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
A protective order violation was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.