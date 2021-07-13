An Oklahoma woman was arrested in Killeen Sunday after police allegedly found her asleep in her vehicle, which was blocking entry to a local business.
Chrystal Renee Gupton, 39, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday charged with possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams and less but less than 400 grams — a second degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Killeen police officer made contact with Gupton Sunday when he found the woman “asleep in a vehicle that was partially blocking the drive to a business.” The location of the business was not reported in the arrest affidavit.
The officer allegedly “noticed an odor that he recognized to be marijuana,” according to the affidavit.
During a search of Gupton’s vehicle, the officer found “several packages that were sealed and commercially labeled as containing THC,” police said.
Gupton was also charged with driving while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor.
Gupton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson Monday who set her bond for the drug possession charge at $35,000.
In other arraignments Tuesday:
- Diana Reane Murray, 40, was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Johnson arraigned Murray Tuesday and set her bond at $20,000.
- Jose Luis Orta, 32, was arrested Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Johnson arraigned Orta Tuesday and set his bond at $20,000.
