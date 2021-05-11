An Austin man was found asleep by police, leading to his arrest for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Killeen police were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Monday in reference to a trespass in progress. According to the arrest affidavit, the officer found Juan Alberto Vazquez-Ortiz asleep with a used methamphetamine glass pipe next to him.
Vazquez-Ortiz, 41, was placed under arrest and the officer found .5 grams of methamphetamine in his front left pocket, according to the arrest affidavit.
Vazquez-Ortiz is being held in the Bell County Jail on $20,000 bond.
