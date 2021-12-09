As police continue to investigate a shooting at a store inside the Killeen Mall late Tuesday, some people on social media have pointed out what they believe to be stark similarities between the man caught on surveillance cameras at the mall and an active homicide case at a Killeen convenience store in August.
Facebook user Amanda Hooks on the Crime Watch — Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights Facebook page said, “Guys … it looks like the guy who did the Valero shooting … look at this..” while also posting photos of the security footage from the deadly August shooting.
Replying to a comment by Stephany Wicks Long on one of the Killeen Police Department’s posts, Dan Pasgrits said, “Somehow i think this is related to the shooting at valero near ellison...”
The shootings
On Aug. 1, an unidentified man allegedly entered the Valero on Elms Road near Ellison High School and gunned down a store employee, 25-year-old Kentaro Cooper.
At the time of the homicide, police described the man “as a light skinned male. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie and was heavily dressed in multiple layers of dark colored clothing.”
Police have yet to announce an arrest in the Valero homicide case.
On Tuesday, police said a man entered the mall and walked into a business. He approached the counter and discharged a black handgun, injuring one male. Police said the suspect fled in an unknown direction. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m., and sent patrons and employees running for shelter.
The victim was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he is still in stable condition, according to the latest updates from police.
The man accused of shooting the male at a store in the mall has been described by police as a white male of medium build, last seen wearing a white mask, a white beanie and dark color clothing.
When comparing screenshots of surveillance photos of the Killeen Mall and the Valero shootings, some Facebook users have indicated what they believe to be a similarity in the build of the male.
Others also indicated what they believe to be a similarity in the way the males were dressed, including the shoes each were wearing. Screenshots from the surveillance footage do not clearly show whether the shoes are the same.
In both cases, police have not said that the shootings involved a robbery. Based on information police have released, in both cases, the shooter in each case went into the store, shot someone near the counter and then left. The person shot at Finish Line in the mall on Tuesday was an employee of the athletic shoe and apparel store, according to a report by local TV station KWTX, although police have not confirmed if the victim is an employee.
The Herald asked police if they were investigating the possibility of a connection, if investigators believe the shooter is the same person or is involved and if they could debunk the theory.
Police responded to questions by the Herald Thursday afternoon, although they would not say either way if they believe the cases are connected.
“Members of the Killeen Police Department work closely together and look at any possibly leads that could help in all types of investigations. As detectives continuously work on these investigations, we would not want to compromise them by providing any further information,” police said.
While some on social media think the same shooter may be behind both cases, not everyone is convinced, with some, such as Mary Foley, saying they don’t see a resemblance between the two.
“It looked like a different ... person. From the other one in August,” she said.
As of Nov. 25, police have made four arrests in 17 homicide cases this year. Two others have been closed due to the death of the primary suspect. With a total of six of 17 cases closed, it gives the department a clearance rate of around 35.3%.
