BELTON — A Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Monday after pleading guilty earlier this year in a child malnourishment case from 2018.
After hearing testimony and viewing photos, the judge sentenced Devin James Gill, 25, to five years of deferred adjudication probation on the state jail felony charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury.
“You put me in a horrible position here,” said Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court. “When this first happened, you needed confinement; now, it appears that you don’t.”
LePak heard the testimony of the defendant and a Killeen Police Department detective during the hearing on Monday afternoon. Gill pleaded guilty on Jan. 2. His ex-wife and co-defendant, Jamie Nicole Gill, pleaded guilty last year to the same charge and was sentenced by LePak to four years of deferred adjudication probation.
Testimony
The Gills were indicted in May of 2018 after Killeen police discovered their severely malnourished 4-month-old, who weighed the same as when he was born.
“He was very, very small for his age, with no meat on his body and his skin sagging,” said KPD Detective Angela Mathews during her testimony on Monday. “You could see his bones through his skin. It was so sad.”
The detective said that doctors told her that the child was not being fed and that there were no other diagnoses. Mathews said that, although she had been told the child was being breastfed, there were no pumps, bottles, stored milk or formula.
“Within a month or two in foster care I could see a huge difference in his appearance,” Mathews said.
Gill said the Army investigated the case but decided to keep him on duty.
“The military decided to not separate me because they truly believed that it was a one-time mistake,” Gill said.
He maintained that his ex-wife bore most of the guilt because he was not home every day.
“As a father, when I was there, I wasn’t really there because I was busy and not taking the time to be with him,” Gill said. “I’ve had time to stop and think and it’s killed me. I never thought that she wouldn’t feed him. I wish I could change it all. Go back.”
Under cross-examination, Gill said he believed that his son took after him.
“I’ve been a small person my entire life,” he said.
LePak asked Gill when the decline started.
“Because you know that she blames you for not providing her with food,” LePak said.
Gill said that allegation was untrue because she had access to a vehicle and a debit card.
Closing arguments
Defense attorney Mike White said that this was a difficult case.
“He was in denial in the beginning and he didn’t see there was a problem until it was too late,” he said. “He’s not in that denial anymore. He’s a different person today than when we first met. I know he didn’t mean ill-intent.”
Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan agreed that the parents did not set out to starve their child to death.
“But in this case, the two people responsible for this child’s care failed because neither of them stepped up to the plate, and this child paid the price for that,” she said in her closing argument. “They might not have intended to starve their child to death, but they continued to eat and to feed their dogs while they watched him waste away.”
Morgan asked that the sentence imposed demonstrate the “seriousness” of the crime.
“I’m asking that the sentence reflect what this child went through,” she said.
The child, now around 2 years old, remains in foster care, according to courtroom discussions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.