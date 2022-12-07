BELTON — It was a late-October evening just over three years ago when Emilio Cosme was a typical 16-year-old high school student, fretting about what Halloween costume he would wear the next evening.
About 10 minutes later, he was running out of his house on Reese Creek Road to tell Killeen police officers arriving on scene that his father — 48-year-old retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Luis Eddie Cosme — had been shot twice in the chest and was dead inside the home.
On Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, a jury of nine women and five women, including two alternate jurors, was empaneled to decide whether defendant Bryan Jamal Dunn was the man behind the gun during the incident on Oct. 30, 2019.
He pleaded not-guilty on Monday to a charge of capital murder.
Dunn, 28, of Washington, D.C., was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $2 million. He was booked into jail on Nov. 1, 2019.
Testimony began in the case on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday.
SON TESTIFIES
Luis Cosme was in the Army for 25 years until he retired in 2014. He then began a second career as a trucker, a profession that kept him away from home for much of every workweek.
“I saw him mostly on the weekends,” said 20-year-old Emilio Cosme, during his testimony on Tuesday afternoon. “We’d spend time together, talking a lot and going to the movies. Then we’d go out to eat. We both liked bacon burgers.”
Cosme said that his father and stepmother divorced in 2018, after she confessed to her husband that she had an extramarital affair with Dunn.
Dunn, an Air Force serviceman who has family in Killeen, visited the home on occasion when Luis Cosme was on the road, according to court testimony.
“I have a conflicted view of my ex-stepmother,” the younger Cosme said. “I considered Bryan (Dunn) a friend before I knew about the affair. I thought they were just friends.”
Luis Cosme and his ex-wife continued to live in the same home after their divorce. In October of 2019, Cosme’s ex-wife visited Dunn in Washington, D.C. She returned to Killeen on Oct. 27, but Emilio Cosme told the jury that he was aware that Dunn also was in the city.
“I was paranoid because I knew he was in town and I felt threatened,” he said. “But I didn’t say anything and I went through my school day the next day.”
Cosme said that his father had showed him texts and voicemails from Dunn.
“He threatened the dogs and he threatened to burn down the house and kill me and my dad,” he said. “This became on a daily basis. I thought he was abusive and dangerous.”
The situation allegedly reached a breaking point on the evening of Oct. 30, 2019, when Emilio Cosme was in his bedroom and heard loud voices arguing outside.
“I left my room and started to go outside, but something in me told me to stop,” he said. “I felt that something was wrong so I went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.”
Then, the younger Cosme said he saw his stepmother sprinting through the house, shouting, “Eddie, no, Eddie!” He saw his father in the hallway near the door that led to the garage.
“Bryan was dressed all in black with his arm tucked inside his jacket,” Emilio Cosme said. “Dad turned and tried to slam the door shut but Bryan forced open the door.”
Cosme said that his father immediately put his arms up defensively, as if preparing to fight Dunn with fisticuffs.
“Then I heard shooting. I saw smoke. I heard screaming,” Emilio Cosme said. “My dad was holding his chest. He looked terrified, afraid of death. I thought I was going to be next so I hid.”
At that point, Dunn allegedly grabbed the stepmother and forced her into his vehicle outside and left the scene.
Once he saw that Dunn had left, Emilio Cosme said that he locked the doors and went to his father, who was deceased in the hallway.
“There was nothing I could do,” Cosme said. “I thought this couldn’t be real, that this person I’ve looked up to my entire life isn’t dead on the floor in front of me right now.”
Dunn was arrested the same night during a traffic stop a few miles from the Cosme’s home. The woman was later located safe in Round Rock, according to Killeen police, previously. Inside Dunn’s vehicle, police said they located a handgun, Taser and ammunition.
According to the arrest affidavit, Dunn had been abusive to Luis Cosme’s ex-wife during their relationship. Emilio Cosme told the jury on Tuesday that he saw bruises on his ex-stepmother that led him to believe that Dunn had been physically abusive to her.
“I tried to help her but she wouldn’t listen,” Emilio Cosme said.
Luis Cosme left behind five children — three sons and two daughters — and seven grandchildren.
