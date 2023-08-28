A Harker Heights man was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation for posting intimate images of his ex-partner under the screen name “Sorrynotsorry1999.”
Vincent Bleaise Stevenson Jr., 25, on Friday was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on a state jail felony charge of publishing intimate visual material. Stevenson already had pleaded guilty on July 6, in the 264th Judicial District Court. LePak also ordered that as conditions of probation, Stevenson serve 172 days in the Bell County Jail, which he already has served, and also write a letter of apology to the victim and complete community service hours.
Stevenson remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday with no bond listed. In county court, a judge sentenced him to 300 days in jail on Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint, violating a protective order and three charges of assaulting a family member causing bodily injury.
On Aug. 30, 2021, a woman reported to Killeen police that Stevenson had posted photos and a video of her while naked to his “story” on a social media site, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said her face could be seen in the video and he also “tagged” her social media profile.
“This ‘tag’ enabled anyone who saw his story to refer to (the victim’s) profile to see it,” according to the affidavit. “The video and photos shared by Stevenson were public and multiple people viewed the images and recording. When (the victim) viewed the images and recording she saw that others were ‘reacting’ to them. A ‘reaction’ on social media is allowed by having viewers hit a button such as a heart, which is known to mean ‘love’ or ‘like.’ Users can also ‘laugh’ at an image by pressing a button that looks like a laughing face. She suffered embarrassment, shame and ridicule due to the images and video Stevenson disclosed on different social media sites.”
The victim “showed police a screenshot of a conversation between her social media profile and another account Stevenson has in which Stevenson states ‘I’m gonna make your kids hate you’ and ‘you ruined my life...so I’ll do the same.’”
(2) comments
10 years deferred adjudicated probation are you kidding me!!
That means if he’s a good boy for 10 years it’s off his record too. Seriously!! Let me get this straight, First he gets 172 days in bell county jail for Unlawful restraint assaulting three family members causing bodily injury, and violating a protective order. Then he gets 10 years probation for the photos and video. Who is this guy? Who’s he got to kill you get any time. 300 days is less than a freaking year, 300 days is less than a freaking year, that family has probably been living in fear for more than a year, and then he gets to walk the streets like he didn’t do anything.
Oh and don’t get me started on the letter of apology, this boy violated your trust by posting what is assumed to be private videos and the judge slaps the victim in the face with a letter of apology.
This kind of sentence makes people not even want to get a restraining order if all the person who violates it gets is probation. Not to mention the video someone needs to post one out there of him. That person is going to be going through embarrassment and job rejections for the rest of their life all because some LITTLE BOY got his feelings hurt.
Where is the justice for the victims.
I now sentence you to probation, sir.
...
If you behave yourself, you'll avoid seeing a prison cell.
...
Do you "pinky swear" to be a good citizen?
....
Great, now go have yourself some fun.
...
Remember, your Bell County Judges love you, so here's a bear hug and big smooch to make you feel good.
....
[beam][ohmy][scared][yawn][unsure]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.