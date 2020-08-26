Spitting suspect charged by KPD

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a man charged with spitting on a Killeen police officer and mentioning the coronavirus.
Decio Antonio Bonelli, 27, has been charged following an incident on Monday in Killeen.
Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a call regarding a person who was possibly under the influence of narcotics and talking about harming himself, according to an criminal affidavit.
The suspect, identified as Bonelli, ran towards an officer and told him to “arrest the demons.” Bonelli then placed his hands behind his back and was handcuffed.
He then became agitated and tried to run away before the officers detained him and placed him in the back of a police vehicle. While being transported to jail, he reportedly spat on one officer and asked that officer “Do you know what Coronavirus means?” according to the affidavit.
