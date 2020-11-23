Spring, summer, fall incidents have three facing separate charges

A burglary from March, forgery from August and an assault involving a gunshot last week have three people facing charges.
Mohammed Ali Qurashi, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Sunday Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at a residence. Near the residence they found a man walking, a relative of Qurashi, with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso, who was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. At the residence officers were advised that an argument between Qurashi and the victim led to the shooting.
Qurashi’s bond has been set at $100,000.
Billie Jo Pakula, 47, has been charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit theft, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On March 20 KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Kern Road, where a victim reported that the suspect, Pakula, had entered his residence without permission and taken a fryer and hotplate from their original boxes. As they were returning to the victim’s residence, he and a friend noticed Pakula walking down the street with the reported stolen items, confronted her and then retrieved the items from her without force, at which time Pakula hit him in the face several times, according to the affidavit.
The victim said that he and Pakula have a child together though she has never lived at that residence with him, and furthermore she is not welcome there. The victim stated Pakula has received a criminal trespass warning for the residence in the past, though he had not locked the door the day of the incident and there was no evidence of forced entry.
An officer met with Pakula at her residence and she admitted removing the items, claiming she thought he victim owed her money for child support, despite no court documents indicating as such.
Pakula’s bond has been set at $30,000.
Branden Tremel Spivey, 19, has been charged with one count of forgery by passing, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. In August a victim stated that two of his checks were cashed by a person who wrote payable to “Deja Ingram” on them. The victim gave a statement in writing that he did not complete these checks and did not authorize anyone else to either.
Security footage at an area credit union provided the image of the male subject who had passed these checks, and a subsequent investigation using both Instagram and local and state databases, as well as tattoos visible on the suspect, led to the identification of Spivey as the suspect.
Spivey’s bond has been at $20,000.
