Antonious Gerad Hood

 Courtesy | Bell County Jail

After a trial ended with a hung jury last year, the defendant later pleaded guilty to an armed assault charge and then was sentenced last week to probation.

Antonious Gerad Hood, 36, was indicted in 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault after police said he stabbed a man during an argument over who would get to use a bathroom first.

