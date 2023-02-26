After a trial ended with a hung jury last year, the defendant later pleaded guilty to an armed assault charge and then was sentenced last week to probation.
Antonious Gerad Hood, 36, was indicted in 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault after police said he stabbed a man during an argument over who would get to use a bathroom first.
During a three-day jury trial that began on Sept. 19, 2022, in the 426th Judicial District Court, jurors heard from Hood and the victim, but jurors were unable to decide if Hood was guilty. Judge Steve Duskie declared a mistrial on Sept. 21, 2022.
During a subsequent hearing on Nov. 18, 2022, Hood pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. On Tuesday, Duskie sentenced Hood to a term of seven years of deferred adjudication probation. Hood was ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to Bell County court records.
The case dates back to Dec. 1, 2018, when Killeen police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Hunter’s Ridge Trail in reference to an assault, according to the arrest affidavit. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who had a towel wrapped around his head. The man stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Hood about who was going to use the bathroom first, police said.
The victim “stated that Hood then retrieved a large knife and stabbed (him) in the head with it,” the affidavit states.
Hood’s defense attorney argued during the trial that the stabbing was in self-defense and that Hood was improperly questioned by police.
