A 12-hour standoff ended peacefully Monday morning when Harker Heights police officers were able to breach a home in the 800 block of Olive Lane without incident and detain the person inside before taking them to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
The situation began at 9 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a call of a potential suicide attempt coupled with possible abnormal behavior. When they arrived, officers were told a person inside the home was threatening suicide by cop and a single shot was reportedly fired inside the house.
Officers initially cordoned off the area surrounding the home while attempting to negotiate with the person inside the house. Shortly after 8 a.m. it appeared that communications had been lost, with one officer at the scene telling the resident, “If you can hear me, pick up your phone and talk to me. Can you hear me?”
Around 8:30 a.m. a loud boom was heard in the neighborhood, followed by smoke rising from the back of the house and a SWAT truck taking up position in the driveway of the home. Shortly afterward, two sounds similar to gunshots came from near the house, though police displayed little reaction to the noise. It is unclear at this time what caused the boom or the gunshot-like sounds.
Officers breached the home shortly after 9 a.m. and reportedly were able to detain the person inside before transporting them to the hospital for evaluation.
Police are currently identifying the person as a white male while currently withholding his name. However, an initial press release from the police department identified the person as transgender, and multiple accounts claim the person identifies as female.
According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, 40% of respondents have attempted suicide in their lifetime — nearly nine times the attempted suicide rate in the U.S. population (4.6%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.