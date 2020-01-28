The Bell County District Attorney’s office filed to have the probation revoked for a man who was sentenced last year to probation for an attempted stabbing in Killeen in 2018.
Last summer, Donald Daniel Eagen Jr., 21 was sentenced by Judge Fancy Jezek in the 426th Judicial District Court to eight years of deferred adjudication probation on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Killeen police said that Eagen punched and attempted to stab a family member on May 10, 2018. On Tuesday in the same courtroom, the judge heard the state’s motion to revoke Eagen’s probation.
“Eagen entered a plea of guilty today and is set for sentencing February 11,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
If a person does not abide by the terms of their probation, a judge then could decide to sentence the person to the punishment outlined in the Texas Penal Code, which for a second-degree felony is 2-20 years in prison.
The first sentencing hearing happened on June 10, 2019, but on Nov. 13, 2019, the state’s prosecutor filed its motion to adjudicate based on five separate alleged violations of the terms of Eagen’s deferred probation. The state alleges that Eagen failed to report to his supervisor for two months, did not obtain counseling or complete a PTSD program, did not attend self-help group meetings and did not pay his court-mandated fees in full, according to the state’s motion obtained by the Herald.
Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call and found an injured man, a family member of Eagen’s. The man said that Eagen punched him in the head several times after he asked Eagen to stop yelling and banging on the walls. Police said the victim said Eagen grabbed a knife and threatened to stab him.
Witnesses at the scene said Eagen “tried multiple times to stab” the family member. Officers observed injuries on the victim’s face and on Eagen, and a knife in the kitchen.
He was arrested on May 12, 2018, and indicted on Aug. 15, 2018, according to court documents. Eagen is out of jail on a $35,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.