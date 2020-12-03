A Harker Heights man who was sentenced last year to a decade of deferred adjudication probation for two armed robberies now is facing up to 99 years in prison after the state filed a motion to revoke the man’s probation.
The state filed its motion to adjudicate on Aug. 7, three months after defendant Quinton Ford, 18, was released from the Bell County Jail to begin his probation. According to the motion, Ford was arrested on July 11 on a misdemeanor DWI charge. He also “failed to participate and cooperate” in the substance abuse treatment program that he was required to complete as a condition of his probation and was discharged from the program, according to the state’s motion.
A sentencing hearing was set for Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court but will have to be rescheduled, according to the court coordinator’s office on Tuesday.
Ford was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $30,000, according to jail and court records.
On Dec. 19, 2019, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Ford to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, along with a condition to serve 100 days at an Intermediate Sanction Facility, which is run by the state’s prison system.
After a hearing in May, LePak allowed Ford to be released from jail until he could be transported to a sanction facility, which have stopped taking new inmates because of the coronavirus.
“Since that time, he was directed to attend inpatient substance abuse treatment and advised that if he successfully completed the program, there was a possibility that the ISF requirement could be waived,” according to the state’s motion to adjudicate. However, he did not complete the program because of behavioral issues.
The case dates back to April 29, 2019, when Ford and a juvenile male were arrested after robbing two Heights convenience stores, using knives to threaten the store clerks and making off with cigars and just over $300 in cash.
Heights police located the pair at another gas station, sitting in a car that the juvenile had stolen from a family member, according to courtroom discussions at a prior hearing. Ford ran out of his tennis shoe while fleeing from police.
Prior sentencing hearing
During the sentencing hearing in December last year, LePak heard impassioned testimony and arguments as Ford’s family members packed the courtroom in support of him. Ford, then 17 years old, had pleaded guilty in October 2019, and a plea arrangement had been reached that called for a cap of 40 years in prison.
Ford’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Linick, argued that his client was deserving of a second chance through deferred adjudication probation.
“He’s 17 years old, had a bit of a troubled childhood and a misdemeanor juvenile record, but he’s a student, a churchgoer and had never seen the inside of a jail cell before this,” Linick said on Dec. 19, 2019.
The state’s prosecutor, who now works for another county, argued then that Ford was deserving of prison time.
“Probation would be a scenic route right back here,” said Mike Waldman. “The community knows what should happen: he should go to prison.”
After pronouncing his sentence last year, LePak admonished Ford.
“I’m not sure if I’m doing you any favors: If you fail to live up to the terms of your probation, you’re facing 5 to 99 years in prison,” LePak said. “You will never be a 17-year-old and first-time offender on a felony level again, and you will never be treated that way again.”
(1) comment
He had a chance that he was undeserving of. Put him in jail, before he gets a gun instead of knives and hurts someone. He thumbed his nose at his condition to probation. 2 armed robberies and vehicle theft should have landed him a jail sentence to begin with.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.