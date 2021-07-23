The state agency in charge of alcoholic beverage permitting and enforcement has opened an investigation after an employee at a Killeen restaurant was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage co-worker there.
Monty Durell Bryant, 37, was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 6 after police said he sexually assaulted a girl who was under the age of 17 years old at least four times. The incidents allegedly occurred last year at the Applebee’s in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission told the Herald in a written statement this week that they were notified in April about the alleged assaults.
“The agency immediately began an investigation, which remains open at this time,” according to TABC. “If it’s determined evidence exists which would indicate a violation of the Alcoholic Beverage Code, a full listing of the charges and the case disposition will be made available on TABC’s public website.”
Bryant’s bond amount has increased from $750,000, when he was arrested, to $1.05 million after two more felony charges were added in the past two months.
He now is facing one first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child; three second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child; and one third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure, according to jail records.
He has not been indicted on any of the five charges.
Allegations
Killeen police began an investigation on Oct. 3, 2020, when a woman reported that her daughter had sexual contact with a “much older male co-worker,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Bryant began touching the girl in August of 2020, while at work. Then, also in August, he invited her to his vehicle in the Applebee’s parking lot where he encouraged the girl to smoke marijuana before allegedly exposing himself and sexually assaulting her.
Two other similar incidents allegedly occurred in Bryant’s car in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.
The girl told police that on Sept. 29, 2020, she was working at Applebee’s when at around 2 or 3 a.m., Bryant directed her to go into the bathroom, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her again. A co-worker walked into the bathroom, police said.
Bryant was aware of the girl’s age, allegedly telling her she is “not worth going to jail for,” according to the affidavit.
Applebee’s
The father of the victim told the Herald that the restaurant was negligent because of Bryant’s criminal history that includes a conviction for failing to register as a sex offender, which is a third-degree felony, after being arrested by Killeen police in 2008.
“I can’t see an Applebee’s without feeling infuriated,” the girl’s father said. “They’re not the family establishment they claim to be.”
The girl’s father said the incidents could have been prevented from escalating.
“He was on parole for a similar incident so he wasn’t supposed to be around any minors,” he said. “This guy groomed her, she felt uncomfortable, embarrassed and afraid because she knew his history.”
It is the Herald’s policy to not identify victims and naming the father would have the effect of identifying the victim in this case.
Texas Department of Public Safety criminal conviction records show that on Aug. 20, 2009, Bryant was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court to four years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. He has other convictions in Texas for unlawful carrying of a weapon and felony narcotics possession.
The girl’s father said that it was a manager who walked in on the bathroom assault but that the manager did not call the police.
“Instead of calling the cops, he called the supervisor and then they tried to cover this up,” he said. “They didn’t seem to care about the situation.”
The Herald asked Applebee’s corporate management if restaurant management followed policies and procedures and if the restaurant runs background checks on potential employees.
“The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority,” according to a statement from SSCP, the franchisee of the Killeen Applebee’s. “We contacted the authorities upon notification of the alleged incident, and will continue to work with them as needed. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”
