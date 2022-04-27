BELTON — A jury that will be deciding whether a Killeen teen will spend the rest of his life behind bars heard testimony on Wednesday from a state’s witness who testified with immunity from prosecution.
Jordan Hampton, 16, has been held in the county’s juvenile detention center since his arrest on June 23, 2020. He was 15 years old when the alleged incident occurred and he was certified to stand trial as an adult.
Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, 24, was shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Police said that he had arranged to meet a prostitute; instead, he was shot and killed during an armed robbery in the 200 block of Killeen’s Evergreen Drive.
Co-defendants Jessica Hampton, 19, and Breez Collier, 26, also have been indicted on capital murder and murder charges, respectively, related to the shooting death of Ali-Barnett.
They have been held in the Bell County Jail on bonds of more than $1 million since being booked on June 21, 2020. Bell County court records show that Jessica Hampton, who is Jordan Hampton’s sister, and Collier have jury trial dates set for May 15 and June 20.
Testimony on Wednesday
Chelsea Stewart is now 18 years old, working full-time and living in her own apartment in a city that is not Killeen. In June of 2020, she was 16 years old, living with her mother at a Killeen motel, and getting familiar with a life in which narcotics and prostitution are the norm.
Stewart, who initially was called to testify for the state on Tuesday afternoon, was friends with Jordan and Jessica Hampton, Collier and a myriad of other people who lived or visited their motel room.
Judge Steve Duskie cut short Stewart’s testimony on Tuesday and advised her of her constitutional rights, including protection against self-incrimination. A defense attorney immediately was assigned to advise Stewart.
According to testimony on Wednesday, that attorney secured immunity from prosecution for Stewart, who then proceeded to testify for around two hours on Wednesday.
She said that she was one of four people at the Lone Star Inn on the night of June 14, 2020, with Jessica and Jordan Hampton and Collier being the other three people.
Stewart, who admitted to have been on drugs that night, was shaky in her testimony.
“I don’t remember everybody who was there that night,” she said. “It was so long ago, I don’t recall conversations, just having to leave.”
Stewart told the court that she knew that Jessica and Jordan Hampton and Collier were going to rob someone that night.
“They were going to use Tiny’s (Collier’s) prostitution ad to do the robbery,” Stewart said.
When the three returned around 10 minutes later, she said they seemed panicked and told her they needed to change hotels.
“They seemed like they had just run a mile while getting chased by a dog,” Stewart said. “I thought we had to move because they had robbed somebody.”
Hampton’s defense attorney poked holes in Stewart’s testimony by questioning Stewart’s possible involvement and her deal with the state.
“You weren’t arrested and put in a cell for almost two years; you are free to improve your life,” said Seth Fuller, during his cross-examination of Stewart.
According to court testimony, Stewart would post ads for Collier using a website called “Skip the Games,” and then help with the responses, in exchange for a cut of the prostitute’s profits.
Although Stewart initially said that she did not place the ad to which Ali-Barnett responded; later, she said “it’s possible” that the victim had viewed one of the many ads that she posted.
“If that’s the case, then I’d belong behind bars with these three people,” Stewart said.
June 14, 2020
On June 14, 2020, Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they located Ali-Barnett, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, at the corner of Evergreen Drive and Florence Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance videos from a residence on Evergreen. On Tuesday, two videos were shown in court.
One shows a woman, whom police said is Jessica Hampton, talking on a cellphone and seeming to pace. A dark car, which belonged to the victim, arrived and parked, shutting off its headlights.
In a shorter, second video, three unidentifiable people can be seen walking in front of a residence and then running away.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that Collier walked up with a man called “Lucky” and another male known as “Keem.” Collier got into the vehicle with the victim for a few minutes and then the victim and Collier got out of the car and walked to the side of the house where it was dark, according to the affidavit.
Jessica Hampton allegedly told police that she “heard a shot and then another couple of shots...” and saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection. She said she saw blood and a male going through the victim’s pockets.
Police said when they searched Hampton’s phone a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett.
(1) comment
He knew what he was doing and also knew it was wrong once he got caught.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.