Texas State Troopers at CVC Pharmacy on Trimmier.

 By Taylor Cooper | Herald staff writer

Texas State Troopers converge on CVS Pharmacy on Trimmier on Thursday evening to make a traffic stop. Officers said that they found a stolen firearm in the vehicle and two people were seen in handcuffs.

