A Killeen man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving a woman’s car without permission.
According to the related arrest affidavit, Christopher Sanchez, 42, took a woman’s vehicle after she left it at a tire shop. No surveillance footage was available, but the vehicle was located after the vehicle’s owner provided GPS location.
Sanchez was spotted driving the vehicle and admitted to taking the vehicle without permission after a traffic stop, the affidavit said.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Sanchez is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state felony, and theft of mail from more than 10 addresses, which is a class A misdemeanor. Sanchez is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $55,000 in bonds.
In other arraignments
Melissa Tamborino, 29, of Kempner, was arrested Thursday after Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass on Eighth Street in Killeen.
According to the related arrest affidavit, Tamborino attempted to run away when KPD officers tried to place her under arrest. When the KPD caught up to Tamborino, she “began kicking and swinging” at the arresting officer, eventually drawing blood, the affidavit said.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Tamborino is being held at the Bell County Jail on suspicion of criminal trespass, resisting arrest and assault of a public servant. The total bond amount in Tamborino’s arrest comes out to $107,000.
