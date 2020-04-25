A Fort Hood woman was left reeling after she said that Fort Hood police told her to call the trash department when she reported that she had found a stolen gravestone near her yard on post on Monday.
“I was appalled at their disrespect,” said Tiffany Fabrizio, who is the wife of an active-duty Fort Hood soldier, on Wednesday. “This is a memorial for somebody’s family; this is somebody’s legacy.”
A Fort Hood official later apologized to Fabrizio that the officer who took the call did not use proper procedure, she said on Thursday.
Fabrizio’s dog had gotten out and she was chasing after the animal when, laying by itself in tall grass, she found the gravestone that reads: “Peter Shults 1805-1868.”
The gravestone is in a modern style and likely is a replacement of an older marker.
“At first, I didn’t think it was real, but then I realized it was granite and I thought, ‘What in the world is this doing here?’” Fabrizio said.
The stone was on communal property shared with neighbors.
Fabrizio found out through research that the stone had been stolen from a vandalized grave at the historic Maxdale Cemetery, which is located around 10 miles from Fort Hood. The cemetery is southwest of Killeen on Wolfridge Road near the Lampasas River off Farm-to-Market 2670.
On Wednesday night, Fabrizio located a second stolen historic gravestone from Maxdale Cemetery, but this one was on a neighbor’s porch.
“I’ve lived here for three years, and as long as I can remember there’s been a stone on the porch but I always assumed it was Halloween decoration left out all year long,” she told the Herald on Thursday. “I walked down the street hoping that it was Halloween decoration. I looked up the name on the stone and it’s from the grave of a 1-year-old girl. I started getting upset. They’re displaying it like a trophy.”
That stone also dates to the 1800s.
“It’s a blessing that we were able to find the gravestones but I hope there are consequences,” she said.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Hood are working together on the case, said Maj. T.J. Cruz, public information officer, on Thursday.
“We’ve taken a report (from Maxdale Cemetery management) and one of our detectives is working with Fort Hood on this,” he said.
Police response
Fabrizio called the Fort Hood police on Tuesday after the housing office told her the stone was a police matter.
“I called the MPs and they laughed at me,” she said. “They said that they would not come out unless it was an open grave and there was evidence of a body. He was laughing when he said, ‘Not to be morbid, but is there a foot sticking out of the ground?’”
She said the officer told her over the phone to call the trash department.
“I said, ‘Just throw it away?’ It was so easy for them to have it thrown away that I wonder how many other stones have been found that were thrown in the trash,” Fabrizio said. “I would ask (the officer) how he would feel if that was his great-great grandfather.”
Fabrizio said that she then called the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and they attempted to help but were unable to take the initial report because the item was found on Fort Hood property.
“It’s illegal to mess with gravestones and they wouldn’t even come out to take a report,” Fabrizio said. “These gravestones cost families thousands of dollars so they can memorialize their family member.”
A Fort Hood official on Thursday told the Herald in an email that they are investigating the matter.
“We take vandalism of grave sites and theft of gravestones very seriously,” said Chris Zimmer, Fort Hood Deputy Director of Emergency Services. “It is not the policy of the Fort Hood Police Department to tell customers to put gravestones in the trash.”
Decades of damage
Fabrizio researched the Shults gravestone online.
“I found the gentleman’s name and realized its history,” she said.
Unfortunately, also part of Maxdale’s long history is vandalism, including 20 tombstones that were knocked down and damaged in 2007.
The two gravestones Fabrizio located were two of four that were stolen a few years ago, said Dr. John Kuczek, a Harker Heights veterinarian and president of the Maxdale Cemetery.
“I was happy to get them back because we were getting ready to spend thousands of dollars to replace them,” Kuczek said. “I’m indebted to Mrs. Fabrizio because she returned two tombstones from the 1800s.”
He said he realized the four gravestones were missing in May of 2018, but he did not know when they were taken.
Kuczek said he is planning to meet with Fort Hood officials.
“We’re all neighbors and we try to take care of each other,” Kuczek said. “I would like to have some open discussions about respecting neighborhoods around military installations, whether that’s Fort Hood, Fort Bragg or Fort Bliss. Soldiers represent what’s good about our nation, and with that comes the responsibility to have integrity and honesty.”
He said that vandalism at the cemetery and nearby bridge has been occurring for 60 years and continues to be an issue.
“At least every other month some kind of vandalism occurs such as a gravestone being knocked over,” Kuczek said.
On a recent walk-through, Kuczek and volunteers filled six big trash bags with beer cans, bottles and other garbage left at the site.
“They drink cases of beer in the cemetery and then leave the cans behind,” he said. “It’s about respect for other people’s property, respect for the dead and respect for the environment.”
Vandalizing gravestones is criminal mischief and is a state jail felony “if the damage or destruction is inflicted on a place of worship or human burial .. and the amount of the ... loss to real property or to tangible personal property is $750 or more but less than $30,000,” according to the Texas Penal Code.
Kuczek said he will press charges if given the chance.
“If you do something wrong, you’re going to live with the consequences.”
