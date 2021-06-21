A man accused of fleeing law enforcement officials Friday on a high-speed chase and shooting a gun at police was behind bars Monday.
Killeen Police were advised at 8 a.m. Friday morning that a suspect in a stolen vehicle was traveling northbound towards Killeen from Williamson County, according to a statement from the Killeen Police Department.
Police said 19-year-old Patrick Gage McLean, a Bell County resident, headed towards the intersection of Stan Schlueter and Trimmier Road and then collided with a blue Mustang.
McLean exited the vehicle and began evading police on foot. At one point, McLean pulled out a firearm and fired a single shot at officers, according to the statement.
Police were able to locate McLean near the 4500 block of Trimmier Road and safely apprehend him without incident.
The driver of the Mustang was not injured.
McLean was booked into the Bell County Jail where he’s being held on $200,000 bond.
He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, according to the Bell County Jail.
