Someone, or perhaps multiple thieves, broke into parked cars in busy shopping areas of Harker Heights earlier this week.
Monday’s police report from Harker Heights included nine separate reports of “burglary of a motor vehicle” between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Harker Heights police reported five instances which happened in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway, three in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway and one in the 600 block of West Central Expressway.
The area includes Market Heights, a shopping center anchored by Target with many other stores and parking areas.
When asked for specific locations and if these crimes were related, Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart responded in an email Tuesday.
“They were all business location parking lots,” according to Stewart. “No suspects (are) currently in custody and investigations continue. (It is) unknown at this time if they are all connected.”
The Herald asked for additional information regarding business locations and if there were any suspects or arrests.
“This is currently an open and active investigation and releasing the type of information you are requesting could possibly have an adverse effect on the outcome,” according to Stewart.
“Yes, Market Heights was where one of the businesses is located. They seem to be targeting high dollar items that is easily seen through the car’s window,” Stewart said.
“We encourage all citizens to secure all of their high dollar items when their vehicle is unoccupied.”
