Market Heights Shopping Center

Market Heights Shopping Center in Harker Heights as seen in this photo from 2020.

Someone, or perhaps multiple thieves, broke into parked cars in busy shopping areas of Harker Heights earlier this week.

Monday’s police report from Harker Heights included nine separate reports of “burglary of a motor vehicle” between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

