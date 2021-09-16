An altercation at Copperas Cove High School earlier this morning forced students and staff to remain in class as law enforcement detained two students involved in an "altercation," according to the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Copperas Cove ISD released the following statement Thursday on Facebook:
"Parents/Guardians: Please be advised that an altercation that began in the community was attempted to be continued at Copperas Cove High School this morning. Law enforcement have detained the students involved. Students and staff will remain in their classrooms until the students involved are removed from the campus. All students and staff are safe on the campus and will be returning to their regular class schedules. Thank you."
This story will be updated as additional information is available.
