One man was taken into police custody Sunday morning after allegedly threatening to harm both himself and Gatesville police officers, according to a press release issued by Gatesville Chief of Police Nathan Gohlke.
According to the release, the police department received a call around 6:56 a.m. Sunday regarding a suicidal man in the 400 block of Straw Mills Road. The unidentified 57-year-old man allegedly had access to firearms and was threatening police officers if they approached the house.
After initially communicating with the man via the phone, the man reportedly stopped responding to negotiators a short time later. A SWAT team from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office breached the home and found the man in the bedroom. The man reportedly had minor injuries on his hands but no major injuries.
The man was taken into custody on an emergency order of detention and was transported to a mental health inpatient facility in Temple for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
