The Central Texas College Continuing Education department’s College for Kids classes started this week and offer a variety of hands-on, entertaining and educational options for youngsters ages 5 to 18 this summer. Class topics range from robotics, arts and crafts, life skills, languages, cooking, dance and science.
“Learning should be year-round, and summer is a great time for kids to explore topics that are interesting to them and may not have a chance to study during the school year,” said Jocelyn Larkin, CTC Continuing Education community programs coordinator. “We love being able to offer these affordable enrichment opportunities for families in our community.”
Some of the classes started Monday. Here is a look at the classes starting Tuesday and afterwards:
Painting with a Teen (age 13 and older): students explore their creativity with acrylics and canvas under the instruction of a professional painter. The class is June 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $55.
Be Your Own Unique, Part One (age 10-17): this class touches on bullying and rejection kids may face from their peers. It offers a tailored, recovery plan students can use to combat challenging moments. The class is Tuesday/Thursday, June 6 and 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $35. Part Two of this class is offered June 13 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is also $35.
Junior Chef Academy (ages 5-8): this class is designed to inspire youngsters to develop a lifelong love of cooking while cultivating their creativity through experimentation and education. The class is June 12-15 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $200.
Unicorn Magic (ages 5-12): students will create magical projects such as unicorn ornaments, headbands and more. It is the perfect class for any kid who loves rainbows, sprinkles and unicorns. The class is Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $50.
Drawing FUNdamentals (age 5-12): students will gain an understanding of the concepts of line quality, contour line and mark making through a variety of art techniques to create artworks ranging from still life’s to self-portraits. The class is Saturday, June 10 from 12 to 3 p.m. The cost is $50.
Scholastic Chess (age 8-14): learn strategies to improve game play and practice methods to improve chess-playing skills. The beginner class is June 6-9 from 9 to 11 a.m. and the advanced class is June 12-15 from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost for either class is $50.
You Rock! Fossil Hunting in Central Texas (age 5 and older): discover the fun of fossil hunting and create a 3D-layered fossil landform. The class meets June 12-15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $85.
Multimedia Art Class (age 5-12): students will learn the basics of drawing and character design while working with various art mediums such as acrylic paint, watercolors, markers and color pencils. The class is June 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $90.
Sweet Dreams (age 5-12): students will decorate their own dream journal, make scented pillow spray, create their own hot cocoa mix and more. The class is Friday, June 9 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $50.
Pamper You Spa (age 7-12): students will make body wash, lip gloss, hand scrub and more as they create their own take-home spa. The class is Friday, June 9 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $50.
Fashion Design Camp (age 13-17): future designers will learn the basics of fashion design as they upcycle T-shirts into dreamy designs. The class is June 12-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $240.
Minecraft Modders (age 8-11): this one-of-a-kind class enables students to customize their own Minecraft world. It is scheduled for June 12-16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $155.
LEGO Robotics: the class uses the LEGO Education Spike Core set for students to design, build and program creations while helping them develop creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. The class for eight- to 11-year-olds has already started; the class for 11- to 14-year-olds is June 12-16 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $165.
Engineering: Battle Bots (ages 11-14) is offered June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon and again on June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost for either class is $60.
For a complete schedule of College for Kids classes and to register, visit www.ctcd.edu/ce or call the Continuing Education office at 254-526-1586.
