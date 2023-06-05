CTC College for Kids

Chef Virgil Guy, center, helps two students prepare an entrée in last summer’s Junior Chef Academy class.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Continuing Education department’s College for Kids classes started this week and offer a variety of hands-on, entertaining and educational options for youngsters ages 5 to 18 this summer. Class topics range from robotics, arts and crafts, life skills, languages, cooking, dance and science.

“Learning should be year-round, and summer is a great time for kids to explore topics that are interesting to them and may not have a chance to study during the school year,” said Jocelyn Larkin, CTC Continuing Education community programs coordinator. “We love being able to offer these affordable enrichment opportunities for families in our community.”

