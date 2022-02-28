Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle reported at midnight Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Failure to report accident reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Zephyr Road.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 3:22 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Shoplifting reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:24 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
City warrant reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Chico Court.
Possession of dangerous drugs reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Failure to stop reported at 10:42 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Prather Drive.
Operating unregistered vehicle reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Medical Drive.
Theft reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Harassment by threat reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:27 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 6:04 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East A Avenue and North Gray Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cimmaron Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of South WS Young Drive and Sunny Lane.
Harker Heights
Public intoxication reported at 3:09 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Failure to appear reported at 3:11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:51 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Burglary of vehicles reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Knights Way.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 7:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Ann Boulevard.
Theft of property was reported at 7:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Ann Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1:12 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of aggravated assault at 5:51 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of child pornography reported at 9:01 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assailant arrested on charge of assault causing bodily injury at 9:38 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane. Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 11:26 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Continuous violence against family reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday in the 120 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Emergency medical detention reported at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Accident reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 4 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 4:32 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South 2nd Street.
Welfare concern reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Accident involving damage to vehicle reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and 1st Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:02 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving without license reported at 10:27 p.m. Friday in th 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving with an invalid license at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Safe keeping reported at 7:47 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of vehicle reported at 8:16 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South 25th Street.
Burglary of vechicle reported at 8:44 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South 25th Street.
72 hour parking reported at 8:22 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North 3rd Street.
Theft of vehicle reported at 9:34 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Mallard Court.
Assailant arrested on charge of public intoxication at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 11th Street.
Vehicle striking a highway fixture reported at 1:09 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Assault by threat reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern reported at 3:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.
Theft reported at 3:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of burglary of habitation at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Appaloosa Drive.
Safe keeping reported at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Assailant arrested on charge of tampering with evidence at 5:58 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue. Assailant arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 7:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of multiple warrants at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:54 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
Theft reported at 9:22 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 10:25 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Theft of vehicle reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Jesse Drive.
Theft reported at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and South FM 116.
Assailant arrested on charges of unlawful carry of firearm and possession of marijuana at 4:41 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Avenue.
Assailant arrested on charge of marijuana possession at 5:26 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Cove Terrace.
Lampasas
Noise Disturbance reported at 1:18 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
Assault by Threat reported at 7:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Disturbance reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Reckless Driver reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday on North US Highway 183.
Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle reported at 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
Assailant arrested on charge of assault at 5:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Assailant arrested on charge of use of unauthorized vehicle at 5:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless Driver reported at 5:39 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East 2nd Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of West 6th Street at 6:18 p.m. Sunday.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of West 6th Street at 6:21 p.m. Sunday.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
