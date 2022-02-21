Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Driver striking a highway fixture reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fairview Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 3:16 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Shoplifiting reported at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Discharge of firearm reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Prostitution reported at 2:13 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Failure to stop reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 11:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Pine Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Monday.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern reported at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Eagle Trail.
Accident reported at 7:24 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Judy Lane and Bowen Avenue.
Theft reported at 8:46 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Theft reported at 11:02 a.m. in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident involving damage to vehicle reported at 11:34 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of criminal trespassing at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway. Sexual assault of a child reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
Found property reported 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Judy Lane.
Fraudalent use of identifying information reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assailant arrested on charge of drug possession at 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention reported at 5:13 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of a controlled substance at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
Terroristic threat reported at 7:34 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bond Street.
Welfare concern reported at 8:29 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Jessie Drive.
Accident reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 190 Bypass.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 9:52 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Stagecoach Circle.
Assailant arrested on charge of outstanding warrants at 3:53 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Highway Avenue.
Welfare concern reported at 3:28 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
Welfare concern reported at 4:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
Unattended death reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Ridge Street.
Continous violence against family and assault reported at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of marijuana possession at 11:36 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of aggravated assault at 12:13 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove
Assailant arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 12:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Forgery of government document reported at 7:31 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of assault causing bodily injury at 9:33 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Accident reported at 12:53 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Theft reported at 1:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of speeding at 2:11 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Assailant arrested on charge of criminal trespass at 3:03 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of continous violance against family at 3:26 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Illegal dumping reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
Assisting another agency reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue.
Fleet accident reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Welfare concern reported at 11:17 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Disturbance reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Northington Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
