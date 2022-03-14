Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Killeen police reports were not available on Monday.
Harker Heights
Found property reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Comanche Gap Road.
Public intoxication reported at 6:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:06 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:04 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Hackberry Street and West Truman Avenue.
Reckless injury to a child reported at 7:41 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South 5th Street.
Family violence reported at 8:20 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest was made at 9:51 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:41 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Exploitation of a child reported at 11:32 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 31st Street.
Reckless damage or destruction reported at 1:23 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 2:32 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported at 2:32 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Accident reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South 23rd Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 3:24 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:37 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Runaway reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Scott Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
Open container reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 12:44 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
An arrest was made at 12:49 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
An arrest was made at 12:56 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An arrest was made at 12:49 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
Theft reported at 1:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Evading arrest was reported at 3:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
Mail theft was reported at 5:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Violation of a protection order was reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Oak Street.
An arrest made at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Disorderly contact was reported at 6:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Pintail Loop.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Homestead Drive.
Robbery reported at 7:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:52 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12;12 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Dryden Avenue.
Violation of a protection order was reported at 12:44 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Assault causing bodily harm was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Unattended death reported at 10:44 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Welfare concern reported at 11:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
Striking a highway fixture reported at 11:48 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Casa Drive and Georgetown Road.
Accident was reported at 2:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 6:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Isabelle Drive.
An arrest was made 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Accident reported at 7:23 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Hill Street and North 3rd Street.
Interference with child custody reported at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
An arrest was made at 10:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business 190.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Suspicious person reported at 12:23 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 11:52 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 183.
Suspicious activity reported at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Harassment reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East 4th Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
