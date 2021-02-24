Sunday shooting suspect in custody

The Killeen Police Department have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting which took place early Sunday morning.
“The suspect in this incident is currently in the Killeen City Jail,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release, adding that the suspect is awaiting formal charges from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
KPD did not name the person.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched at approximately 2:13 a.m. Sunday to a business in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim. Anthony Newton, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a KPD news release.
Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. Newton was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:03 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Miramontez said that detectives with the KPD Homicide Unit identified the suspect in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.