Sunday shooting vehicle identified

The vehicle believed to be used in a Sunday shooting in Killeen has been located by the Killeen Police Department.
On Sunday KPD officers, along with members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, located the vehicle, with two adults and one juvenile inside.
The adults, Devin Dayon Williams, 20, and Devan Duane Groves, 19, both of Killeen, were arrested in connection with narcotics-related offenses, according to a news release.
“The investigation of any possible involvement of Williams and Groves with any of the shootings is ongoing,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in the release Shyheim Khali Matthews, 19, in Killeen, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the Sunday shooting on Alma Drive, which injured three.
On Tuesday, Matthews was observed in a vehicle with three other occupants, and a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and after a short vehicle pursuit, the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Andover Drive and Baumann Drive.
Matthews and the three occupants fled on foot from the vehicle, and officers pursued all four on foot.
“Officers apprehended all four suspects and took them into custody without incident,” Miramontez said. “Four loaded handguns, one stolen out of Killeen, and illegal narcotics were seized from the scene.”
The three other occupants of the vehicle, Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin, 23, Nathaniel Shineak Murph, 23, and Aaron Mikale Warren, 22, all from Killeen, were arrested on a charge of evading.
Murph has been charged with evading in a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading on foot. Lumpkin and Warren have been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, and charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana (4 oz. – 5 lbs.) are pending.
Miramontez said the stolen handgun in this case was a handgun that was left in an unlocked vehicle in Killeen.
“The Killeen Police Department urges everyone to not leave firearms in unattended/parked vehicles, and to also lock vehicle doors when the vehicle is parked unoccupied,” she said.
