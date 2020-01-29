The Copperas Cove Police Department is seeking one person in connection to a theft that occurred recently. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the thief asked to borrow a phone from someone, apparently made a phone call, and then left the scene without returning to phone.
Police are asking for help identifying the man from surveillance video of the incident.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, call CCPD Sgt. Ortega at 254-547-8222 extension 6998.
