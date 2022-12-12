A Killeen woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal hit and run earlier this month on Fort Hood Street.
Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, was arrested Friday with the help of the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to a Killeen Police Department news release Monday morning.
On Saturday, Lee was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, in the death of Latasha Wright, 39, of Killeen, and booked into the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond. Wright was found dead on Dec. 4 in an apparent hit and run accident on south Fort Hood Street.
On the evening of Dec. 4, Killeen police were dispatched to south Fort Hood Street near West Lane in reference to a “vehicle versus pedestrian accident.”
Bell County dispatch advised Killeen police that the victim was “hit intentionally” and the suspect was returning to the 500 block of Alpine Drive, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Monday.
When officers arrived to the Fort Hood Street accident, a man was performing CPR on Wright who was seen lying in the street, the affidavit states.
The man performing CPR, as well as two passengers in Wright’s red Dodge sedan, gave their accounts of what they saw that Sunday evening.
According to the affidavit, the man who stopped to render aid to Wright said he was driving down Fort Hood Street when he “observed a truck driving circles near Fort Hood and West.”
“As he got closer, he observed the truck run over Wright and then take off away from the scene,” the affidavit states. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of Wright’s vehicle, and the man who gave Wright CPR, identified the suspected driver of the truck that hit Wright to be Chakria Dominque Lee.
Lee, according to the two passengers in Wright’s vehicle, was the girlfriend of Wright’s child’s father.
According to the affidavit, Lee became upset on Dec. 4, when Wright and another person stopped by Lee’s residence after learning of the father’s arrest.
Wright, and two other people, were in her red Dodge sedan when they realized the incarcerated father’s truck was “following them and Lee was driving.”
It was then that Wright, according to her passengers, stopped in a parking lot to see why Lee was following her.
“Wright got out of her vehicle and grabbed a bat out of the trunk after Lee pulled into the parking lot after Wright,” the affidavit states.
“Lee began circling Wright and Wright’s vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
“Wright was either holding onto the truck or was being dragged by the truck but at some point, was able to get away from the truck and run across Ft. Hood Street to get away from Lee.”
The two occupants of Wright’s vehicle watched as the truck “circled on Ft. Hood Street and drove to hit Wright” before speeding away from the scene, the document states.
In a news release Monday morning, KPD said its robbery-homicide unit identified a suspect in the Dec. 4 hit and run that killed Wright.
“The individual voluntarily came to the police department and spoke ... to detectives,” the release said. “This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. An arrest warrant was issued for her arrest.”
On Friday, Lee was “located and arrested,” with the help of U.S. Marshals, KPD said in its news release Monday.
“The Killeen Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance along with the United States Marshals Office - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force,” the release said. “No further information will be released.”
