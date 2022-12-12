Memorial

A memorial to Latasha "Tasha" Wright, 39, of Killeen was seen Monday on south Fort Hood Street near West Lane.

A Killeen woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal hit and run earlier this month on Fort Hood Street.

Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, was arrested Friday with the help of the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to a Killeen Police Department news release Monday morning.

Lee

Chakria Lee, 35, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

tejascrappie

I can see the remorse.

Donmx

Throw the book at her

