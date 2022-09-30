The Killeen Police Department has identified and charged the suspect who was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in the city Thursday.
40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, according to a press release issued by the department Friday evening.
Heath was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, and his bond was set at $1.1 million. As of 7:30 p.m., Heath was awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
On Thursday, “Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched (about) 2:38 a.m. to the 600 block of Leo Lane on Thursday,” according to a news release from Killeen Police Department on Thursday. “They (found) a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.”
The victim has been identified as Denzell Roderick Jordan. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy for the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
It was the 14th homicide in Killeen this year, police said.
