Suspect in custody in fatal Grimes County shooting

A suspect is in custody after a fatal early morning shooting in Grimes County.
On Sunday at approximately 2:40 a.m., deputies with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance that occurred within the campgrounds area of the Texas Renaissance Festival.
While deputies were investigating this incident, it was discovered a 19 year of age female had a single gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a Grimes County Sheriff's Department press release. She was transported by Air Medical to CHI St Joseph’s in Bryan where she succumbed to her injuries. The female victim has been identified as Isabella Cimetta, of Spring.
A male subject was taken into custody as a result of this incident. He has been identified as Sean Campbell, 22 years of age. Campbell has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Cimetta and Campbell were acquaintances and traveled to the Renaissance Festival together with friends, according to the release.
This investigation is ongoing and is an isolated incident and the public is in no danger. No further information will be released at this time, according to the release.
