A man was arrested and accused of possession of fentanyl Thursday after a Killeen police officer stopped him for a traffic violation, according to an arrest affidavit.

Records indicate that Jalen Tra’von Clarke, a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped by police, had a large sum of cash on him, $870 to be exact. The bills were in denominations and quantities consistent with narcotics dealing, along with a bag of blue tablets in his shoe, according to the affidavit.

