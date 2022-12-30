A man was arrested and accused of possession of fentanyl Thursday after a Killeen police officer stopped him for a traffic violation, according to an arrest affidavit.
Records indicate that Jalen Tra’von Clarke, a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped by police, had a large sum of cash on him, $870 to be exact. The bills were in denominations and quantities consistent with narcotics dealing, along with a bag of blue tablets in his shoe, according to the affidavit.
Clarke was also arrested on Aug. 11 on the same charge, after a routine traffic violation, and the odor of marijuana was used as probable cause for a search that turned up tablets that presumptively tested positive for fentanyl, according to arrest records.
A police report indicates surveillance has been conducted on Clarke for a few weeks preceding the most recent traffic stop. It was observed that several hand to hand transactions were consistent to selling narcotics, according to police.
Marijuana was found along with the fentanyl tablets during the search of the vehicle in both cases, court records show.
Bail in both cases was set at $20,000 by Judge Gregory Johnson. Clarke remains in custody of the Bell County Jail, according to the county inmate search.
In a separate case, Tyree Lavon Gaddis was being held in the Bell County Jail on $25,000 bail, after he was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), according to an arrest affidavit.
