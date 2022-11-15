Delaney

Jeffery J. Delaney

The Killeen Police Department has apprehended at least one of the suspects in a recent wave of tire slashings in central Killeen.

Jeffery J. Delaney, 39, was arrested Sunday in a local Walmart on a charge of disorderly conduct and had in his possession a knife that officials believe was used to damage the tires on several vehicles in the 100 block of Avenue C on Saturday.

