The Killeen Police Department has apprehended at least one of the suspects in a recent wave of tire slashings in central Killeen.
Jeffery J. Delaney, 39, was arrested Sunday in a local Walmart on a charge of disorderly conduct and had in his possession a knife that officials believe was used to damage the tires on several vehicles in the 100 block of Avenue C on Saturday.
Friday, the city of Killeen reported 17 vehicles had their tires slashed in the same manner. Estimates by the city list the damage to be over $3,100. Officials believed they had video footage of the crime and after review, put together a description of a suspect, which included what he was wearing.
When officers arrived at the Walmart on Lowes Boulevard Sunday, the suspect was wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance video from the night before. Officials also believed the knife he had on his person was the one used in both tire-slashing incidents.
Subsequent to his arrest for disorderly conduct, Delaney was booked into Bell County Jail on charges of criminal mischief. His bail has been set at $20,000.
