A 17-year-old is facing a charge of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm following a Sept. 7 incident.
Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 block of Lake Road in reference to shots fired, according to a criminal affidavit. A resident there reported to the officers that she was at home with her children, ages 14 and 1, when she heard a loud noise along with the sound of glass breaking.
An officer saw broken glass, a hole through the back of the cabinet and also one through the wall. The officer then received consent to photograph the scene and also found a shell casing from near the front door.
Another officer on scene said he encountered a male just outside the residence who was then identified as Mahkalen Jackson, 17, of Killeen. Jackson was searched and a handgun and rifle were found. After being informed by the officers of his rights, he said he had been playing with a gun for which he thought the safety was on, shot the wall, then left the apartment following an argument. the affadavir said.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
In another, unrelated incident, on the same day, Dennis James Moses, 37, has been charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
KPD officers observed a vehicle traveling on State Highway 195 that did not display a license plate, according to the affidavit. The officers pursued the vehicle, which increased its speed on Stan Schlueter Loop. Officers observed hands sticking out of the passenger side window, and after the vehicle pulled off Alvin Drive onto Deorsam Loop, two individuals identified as Timothy Pruitt and Mikala Williamson exited the passenger side. The driver, identified as Moses, was then located in a backyard on Alvin Drive and placed into custody after telling officers he knew about a warrant in his name and how he did not want to return to prison, according to an affidavit. His bond has been set at $20,000.
In other incidents, Jennifer Antoinette Proctor, 19, has been charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, stemming from a June 22 incident.
On that date KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5200 block of Causeway Court. Officers spoke with several adults on scene who reported that Proctor entered the residence and struck three of them, injuring at least one, as well as pulling down a set of blinds and breaking glass in the front door, according to an affidavit.
Milton Andre Diggs, 42, has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. KPD officers were dispatched to a reported burglary at a residence in the 200 block of El Dorado Drive, according to an affidavit. Officers arrived to find the suspect, Diggs, being detained by the homeowner and her friend.
The homeowner advised officers that she had observed a man breaking into her residence after she had left to go to the store and her children were in the house. She and her friend were able to overpower the suspect and hold him until officers arrived.
Bond for both Proctor and Diggs have been set at $50,000 each.
