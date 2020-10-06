Around 4:57 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Copperas Cove Police Department were patrolling the 1100 block of Stewart Street when they observed two males in a residential driveway wearing dark clothing, according to a news release from the department.
The men were standing near two parked vehicles. The officer stopped to make contact with them, however; they entered a red sedan and fled the scene. The officer pursued the vehicle and learned it was reported stolen from Morgan’s Point Resort, according to the release.
The pursuit ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Ogletree Pass. The vehicle was occupied by the two males who fled the crash scene on foot.
Officers pursued the suspects from the vehicle while other officers began canvassing the area. Officers apprehended both men; Allen Knight, a 17-year-old, Killeen resident and a 14 year-year-old, Temple resident who was not identified in the release.
Knight was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying weapons, evading arrest or detention, duty on striking structure, fixture, or highway landscaping over $200 and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, according to the release.
The juvenile was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful carrying weapons, burglary of vehicles, evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
The investigation in ongoing and additional charges are pending for both men.
Residents with any information on this incident or the identities of other people who may be involved in these incidents, contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547- 8222.
Residents can also remain anonymous by calling the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
