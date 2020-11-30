Suspects sought in Sunday night robbery

The Killeen Police Department is seeking two suspects, a man and a woman, wanted in connection with a Sunday night robbery.
At approximately 10:02 p.m. officers were dispatched to Kings Smoke Shop located at 806 Atlas #106 in reference to a robbery call, according to a KPD news release. Upon the officers’ arrival, they were told that a Black male and Black female entered the business.
“The male suspect approached the store employee and displayed a handgun,” the news release said. “The suspect demanded money from the register and the store employee complied. Both suspects fled the area in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money and property from the store.”
The male suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’7” in height and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, and a white and gray face mask.
The female suspect is described as a Black female, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a blue face mask.
KPD asks anyone who has any information about this incident call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous.
