Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of firearm in city limits was reported at midnight Monday in the 1500 block of Janis Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:18 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearms was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Janis Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Hidden Hill Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 8:37 a.m. Monday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and South 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:09 a.m. Monday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 16th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Hillside Drive.
Driving with an illegal license status was reported at 11:19 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
A theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 22nd Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8:18 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Seeker Street.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the area of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, criminal negligence of a child was reported at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
An arrest for aggravated sexual assault was reported at 1:47 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Highway 190.
An arrest of parent contributing to truancy was reported at 3:46 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
A runaway was reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Settlement Road.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North First Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
An arrest for aggravated assault, threatening bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:36 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Deer Field Way.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm was reported at 1:27 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
A burglary of a building was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A theft was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury was reported at 6:34 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
An arrest on municipal warrant was reported at 2:08 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
A burglary was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:42 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An assault was reported at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
Shots fired was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday on West Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:38 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:36 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Ave A.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:36 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue A.
