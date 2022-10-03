Suspicious packages

On Sept. 28, a Bell County grand jury indicted Elena Mercedes Parker, 21; and Jasmine Alexis Thomas, 26, each on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.

 Herald

Two Killeen women were indicted last week after police said they were involved in a scheme to smuggle pounds of marijuana through the postal service.

