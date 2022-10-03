Two Killeen women were indicted last week after police said they were involved in a scheme to smuggle pounds of marijuana through the postal service.
On Sept. 28, a Bell County grand jury indicted Elena Mercedes Parker, 21; and Jasmine Alexis Thomas, 26, each on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds.
Neither woman was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Sunday.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Unit began investigating earlier this summer when three people in two different vehicles were seen on June 9, “handling (or) transporting marijuana from a residence in the 3500 block of Dodge City Drive in Killeen,” according to the arrest affidavit. “In June, investigators were alerted that suspicious packages were being mailed to an address in the 3500 block of Dodge City. One suspicious package arrived on June 7 and two additional parcels arrived on June 9. The packages were suspicious for numerous reasons, including: coming from source cities in California, being mailed from post offices near one another, arriving in demand cities (Killeen) and utilizing names in the return address label not associated with the physical return address listed.”
As police surveilled the Dodge City home, on June 9, one of the three people allegedly was seen loading items into a Pontiac and driving away. Police then stopped the vehicle for a traffic infraction that was not specified in the affidavit.
“(The co-defendant) was observed to be nervous and appeared to be texting or messaging unknown parties frantically,” police said. “A search of his vehicle recovered 28 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.”
At the same time as the traffic stop on the Pontiac was occurring, other officers continued to observe the Dodge City location. Two women who later were identified by police as Parker and Thomas “were observed hurriedly loading items, including a parcel, into a Nissan. The vehicle was stopped on Bunny Trail for failure to signal intent.”
Parker was identified as the driver and Thomas was a passenger, police said.
“Investigators quickly arrived and could see the writing on the parcel in plain view,” according to the affidavit. “The writing matched a photograph from the U.S. Post Office sent of (a) suspicious parcel sent on June 7. Parker consented to a search of the vehicle.”
Police said they located vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing a total of 22 pounds. Also in the vehicle, police found another three pounds of marijuana in a large bag, according to the affidavit.
Including both vehicles, police confiscated more than 53 pounds of marijuana.
The person who allegedly was driving the Pontiac has not been listed in any grand jury reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.